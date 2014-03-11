Paducah mayor, commissioners introduce 2 ordinances related to company expected to bring jobs

At the Paducah City Commission meeting Tuesday, the mayor and commissioners introduced two ordinances related to Macco Organiques, a company agreeing to bring 40 full-time jobs to the area. They will vote on it on March 25.

“We are pleased to be entering into the construction phase," said City Manager Jeff Pederson. "We look forward to the company starting up operations.”

In 2013, the City, County, Greater Paducah Economic Development Council, Inc. and the Paducah-McCracken County Industrial Development Authority signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Macco Organiques to locate a manufacturing and distribution facility for food-grade pharmaceuticals in Paducah.

The city said Macco will expand and modify the existing 60,000 square foot spec building located at 5455 Commerce Drive in the I-24 Logistics Park (formerly known as Industrial Park West).

At this meeting, the mayor and commissioners introduced an ordinance for the city and county to acquire the property from IDA and transfer the lease between IDA and Macco to the City and County. The City of Paducah and McCracken County have each agreed to commit $1.25 million toward the renovations and construction at the spec building while retaining ownership of the building with Macco responsible for any costs exceeding the $2.5 million total.

They introduced a second ordinance for an interlocal agreement between the city, county, and GPEDC for the construction and renovations to the spec building. GPEDC will be the project manager for the construction.

An invitation to bid for the construction project was placed in the March 9 local newspaper with bids to be received until 2 p.m. on April 10 at the GPEDC office on South 3rd Street. For more information about Macco, visit http://www.macco.ca/.

