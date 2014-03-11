Notre Dame head basketball coach stepping down after 6 years

A change of leadership is on the way for the Notre Dame basketball program.

According to Bulldogs Athletic Director Paul Hale, Head Basketball Coach Kevin Roberts is stepping down after leading the program for the past six years.

Hale said Roberts left on his own terms to pursue coaching opportunities in the St. Louis-area.

Notre Dame lost to Cape Central in the Class 4 District 1 Semifinals this season.

Hale said Notre Dame has named Assistant Coach Paul Unterreiner as the new head coach.

Unterreiner, a Notre Dame graduate, played basketball and soccer for the Bulldogs.

