Fredericktown man accused of setting house on fire with son insi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Fredericktown man accused of setting house on fire with son inside

FREDERICKTOWN, MO (KFVS) - A Fredericktown man is behind bars, accused of setting his house on fire with his son still inside.

Robert Crowell, 45, faces charges of 1st degree arson and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators were called to a home on East Marvin Avenue just before midnight Sunday for a report of a house fire.

According to court documents, Crowell started four fires in the house: two in the living room, one in the kitchen, and one in a bedroom.

Crowell told investigators that he pushed his son out of the bedroom window after the fire started.

Police say he then took his son to his ex-wife's house where he threw out the lighter used to start the fire.

Crowell was taken to the Madison County Jail.

