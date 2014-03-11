Fredericktown man accused of setting house on fire with son inside

A Fredericktown man is behind bars, accused of setting his house on fire with his son still inside.Robert Crowell, 45, faces charges of 1st degree arson and endangering the welfare of a child. Investigators were called to a home on East Marvin Avenue just before midnight Sunday for a report of a house fire.According to court documents, Crowell started four fires in the house: two in the living room, one in the kitchen, and one in a bedroom.Crowell told investigators that he pushed his son out of the bedroom window after the fire started.Police say he then took his son to his ex-wife's house where he threw out the lighter used to start the fire.Crowell was taken to the Madison County Jail.