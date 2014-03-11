High school students compete in SkillsUSA competitions at WKCTC

(L to R) - Hunter Wilkerson and Ben Gross, Mayfield/Graves County ATC and Thomas Price, Fulton County ATC. (Source: West Kentucky Community and Technical College)

Three area high school students participated in the SkillsUSA regional computerized manufacturing and machining competition at West Kentucky Community and Technical College on February 28.

The students represented Mayfield/Graves County Area Technology Center and Fulton County Area Technology Center. Each student performed multiple operations on a manual lathe and manual milling machine. The scoring rubric included maintaining precision tolerances, completing the assigned project in a timely manner, quality finishes/appearance, and attention to detail according to industry standards.

Hunter Wilkerson and Ben Gross, both from Mayfield/Graves County ATC, won first and second place respectively. Thomas Price from Fulton County ATC won third place. Wilkerson also won a $500 scholarship for the college's CMM program.

"I am so proud of the work these students completed in this competition," said Darren Hobbs, WKCTC computerized manufacturing and machining instructor. "They will now move on to the state competition next month in Louisville, and I look forward to helping them continue their education in the future."

SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations.

