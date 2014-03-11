Pink Up: March Newsletter

Eat the colors of the rainbow! It's a saying that encourages you to build your basket for a healthy lifestyle, but it can also help fight off cancer.
It's time again to think Pink Up. Breast cancer is the second leading cancer killer in U.S. women. Take the time today and on the 12th of every month to do a self-exam.
Since March is National Nutrition Month, it’s a good time to remember the importance of a healthy diet. In this month's Pink Up report
, Christy Millweard tells us how super foods can help fight off cancer. Watch her Pink Up report today on the Breakfast Show and Heartland News at Five.
