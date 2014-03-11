319 projects featured at 58th annual science fair

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

The 58th annual Southeast Missouri Regional Science Fair was held March 11 at the Show Me Center.A total of 319 projects (278 Junior Division and 41 Senior Division) will be available for public viewing beginning at 3:30 p.m.There will be 441 students from 27 area schools participating.Dr. Chris McGowan, dean of the College of Science, Technology and Agriculture, serves as the fair's director.An awards program will be held at 7:30 p.m.Admission is free.