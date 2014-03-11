Gov. Beshear announces $500,000 for new Ballard Co. senior cente - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gov. Beshear announces $500,000 for new Ballard Co. senior center

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
BALLARD COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Governor Steve Beshear joined local leaders on Tuesday to announce a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to build a new senior citizens center in the city of Barlow in Ballard County.

“Nearly one fifth of the population in Ballard County is over the age of 65 – making it an ideal place to construct a new and modern senior citizens center,” Gov. Beshear said. “The seniors in Ballard County will be well-served with the addition of this safe, spacious and easily accessible facility designed specifically to fit their needs.”

The $500,000 CDBG was awarded to the Ballard County Fiscal Court to construct the nearly 4,000-square-foot senior center at 255 South 4th Street in Barlow, Ky. The Ballard County Senior Citizens Board is also contributing $88,000 to help fund the project.

The current Ballard County Senior Center is located in a former metal storage building next to the Barlow City Hall. The facility’s lack of adequate parking compels seniors to park in reserved City Hall spaces and in front of the nearby fire station, blocking a clear pathway for fire trucks to enter and exit. The current facility also does not meet ADA and UFAS requirements, limiting access to seniors who are disabled or have mobility issues.

The new Ballard County Senior Center will have plenty of parking, as well as an activity room, a dining hall, a kitchen, office space and space for seniors to exercise. It will have the capacity to serve the nearly 1,500 seniors that reside in Ballard County, including those who attend adult day care and those who live in BCSCB’s elderly housing apartments. The facility will also have the capacity to prepare and serve daily meals for seniors that both visit the center and those who need their meals delivered.

“An up to date senior center will be vital to serving our seniors, many of who are the volunteers who have made Ballard County the quality community it is today,” said Sen. Bob Leeper.

“It is important for cities and counties to give back to the senior citizens who worked hard to help build and make their communities what they are today,” said Department for Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Tony Wilder. “The new senior center in Barlow will be great resource to seniors in the Ballard County, giving them a safe space to socialize, learn, exercise and more.”

The state’s CDBG program is administered by DLG and funded through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Kentucky’s Congressional leaders’ continued support of the CDBG program ensures the availability of continued funding in Kentucky and nationally.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly