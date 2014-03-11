Paducah company helping healthcare, building dreams

Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear talks with recent WKCTC graduate Kevin Quinn after a press conference about Genesis Health Technologies of Paducah. (Source: West Kentucky Community and Technical College)

Genesis Health Technologies of Paducah is “part of the future,” according to Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear.

A 2013 West Kentucky Community and Technical College graduate, Quinn of Paducah was one of the first employees hired when Genesis opened its doors more than a year ago.

“I never dreamed when I started school that I could get involved with a company with this much potential,” Quinn said.

At a press conference during a brief stop in Paducah on March 11, Beshear praised the efforts of GHT in developing new healthcare technologies.

“These kinds of devices are part of the future, and I’m excited that a homegrown Kentucky company, right here in Paducah, is putting this on the market,” Beshear said.

GHT is a global distributor of mobile healthcare devices that assist in the process of remotely transmitting data from patients to health care providers. Beshear said Genesis has partnered with Verizon Wireless to use wireless technology to transmit health data in real time. With the “MyGHR” system, recently cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, patients no longer need to deliver data to their doctors at each appointment. Doctors are able to monitor patients continually and, where appropriate, provide care between visits.

Beshear said GHT has also worked with WKCTC to hire qualified employees like Quinn.

“What a great three-way partnership we have with this company and with Verizon and with our community college. I’m excited about this,” said Beshear. “This is not only the future of health care; this is the future of economic development in Kentucky. We’ve got to develop more of our homegrown businesses to be able to prosper and that’s exactly what we’re doing with Genesis.”

Quinn first began working at GHT as part of a college internship about the same time the company launched its revolutionary blood glucose meter. He was subsequently offered a full-time position with the company. Fifteen months later, the father of two is now the chief technical officer and has high hopes for the continued success of the company.

“It’s fantastic, it really is; to be a part of a company that could make these kinds of changes (in health care),” Quinn said. “It’s a dream come true.”

