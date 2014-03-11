Judge denies motion to overturn guilty verdict in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Judge denies motion to overturn guilty verdict in Cape Girardeau murder case

Ryan Patterson Ryan Patterson
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - A man convicted in a Cape Girardeau murder case will remain behind bars after an appeal to overturn his guilty verdict.

Court documents indicate Ryan Patterson asked to set aside his guilty verdict, but a judge says no.

Patterson is serving three life sentences without the chance of parole.

A jury convicted him of killing Jamie Orman, her 15-year-old son Derrick, and her unborn baby in a Cape Girardeau home invasion in October 2009.

Prosecutors say Patterson killed them while he actually intended to kill Orman's boyfriend John Lawrence and burn his home to collect insurance money.

Lawrence's estranged wife Michelle admitted to planning the murders. She is also in jail. A third suspect, Samuel "Ray Ray" Hughes is also behind bars.

Both made a deal to testify against Patterson

