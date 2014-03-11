Busted pipes lead to nearly $800 water bill

This winter, many people have dealt with busted water pipes, but one local woman says she has so many that it’s flooded her lawn. She says her bill is nearly $800.

Homeowner Peggy Duty said there were six busted pipes underneath her home and she's wondering how she'll pay that bill.

"I can't afford to get it fixed and I can't afford to get my water bill paid," Duty said.

She has been without water for weeks.

"[It's been] about three weeks all together. I've been going to my neighbor's to take a bath, hauling water to flush my commode, and I've been eating out or eating sandwiches, I haven't been doing any cooking," Duty said.

She said she initially hired a local man to fix the busted pipes.

"He left and I noticed my pressure wasn't that good and I called him back and he said I'll be right there and he never came back," Duty said.

Officials with the City of Lilbourn say they can adjust bills in some cases.

"Our policy is to adjust it 10 percent on the water and ten percent on the sewer," they said.



Alderman Mike Roberts said with the adjustment, that still makes Duty's bill around $700. That's why the city is planning to work with her even more.

"On the sewer side, I think we will be able to help her out with quite a bit, but it's still going to probably end up being a 400 and something dollar water bill," Roberts said.

Duty said it's not only making a mess out of her budget, but also her home.

"You can even see, it's solid wet down there," Duty said as she pointed underneath her house.

Roberts said they'll be discussing this particular issue at the next city council meeting which is at 7 p.m. Tuesday evening.

