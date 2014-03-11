Missing Calif. runaway found after traffic stop in Massac Co.

Illinois State Police say a missing runaway from California was found after a traffic stop by the Massac County Sheriff's Department.

On March 9, around 4:40 a.m., a 13-year-old white female was reported missing from Red Bluff, Calif. According to ISP, on March 10 at 8:45 a.m. the female and 21-year-old Randy D. Wilhoite, from Manchester, Tenn. were found after a traffic stop by the sheriff's department on I-24 eastbound at milepost 37. They were traveling in a 2011 silver Nissan Sentra.

Wilhoite is currently in the Massac County Jail pending charges.

ISP said the 13-year-old is in police protective custody and will be released to her parents.

