Mississippi Co. man facing domestic assault charge

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Thomas Pade Hale (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department) Thomas Pade Hale (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Department)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A man was arrested after an assault investigation, according to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore.

Thomas P. Hale, 37, of Bertrand, Mo., was charged with domestic assault, second degree, a class C felony punishable upon conviction by up to seven years in the Department of Corrections; and false imprisonment, a misdemeanor for which the maximum sentence is one year in the county jail.

The case began on Monday morning, when Captain Ken Story was dispatched to a domestic assault in rural Mississippi County.

While en route, Captain Story received a second complaint, this one from an area business which reported one of their employees – the same person alleged to have assaulted his wife – had a firearm in his work vehicle.

Captain Story first checked on the victim, and then went to the local business to meet with the suspect, Thomas P. Hale.

When he arrived, Captain Story was advised that Hale had made threats of violence against his wife while he was at work. At that time, Hale was arrested and taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center.

After his arrest, interviews with the victim and two witnesses were conducted by Chief Deputy Charlie Marcum and Captain Story.

During those interviews, deputies learned Hale had allegedly assaulted and kept the victim over a period of days before she was able to get away and contact law enforcement.

“My department takes domestic violence cases very seriously,” said Sheriff Keith Moore, “I’m glad this situation was resolved before it escalated to more serious injuries.”

Currently, Hale remains in the Mississippi County Detention Center, with bond set at $25,000.

