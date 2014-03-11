Blood drives scheduled in mid-March at Graves Co. elementary schools

Graves County residents have the opportunity to give blood at any of six elementary schools in mid-March.

The American Red Cross will hold the following blood drives:

Central Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 11

Lowes and Symsonia elementary schools between noon and 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 12

Sedalia Elementary School between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 12

Farmington Elementary school, between noon and 5 p.m. Thursday, March 13

Wingo Elementary School, between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Thursday, March 13

