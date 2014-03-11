Streets blocked weeks after partial building collapse in Zeigler

Streets are still blocked off weeks after a building partially collapsed in Zeigler, Illinois.



Several weeks ago, a building known as the old lumber yard building, partially collapsed and closed off portions of South Main Street and Circle Street.

According to Zeigler Police Chief Kevin Scuras, the building was built sometime in the 1920s. Scuras said he believes the winter precipitation may have got under the structure and loosened the bricks which caused the bricks to give way.

Scuras said the owners are going to repair the building. Once the building is repaired, he said the streets will be reopened.

The commercial building was condemned after the collapse.

According to a Facebook post from Zeigler Fire Department, city officials asked that the area be avoided, including the building and the collapse zone.

