KYTC: 1 lane of I-24 blocked after semi crash

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
TRIGG COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two semi trucks were involved in a crash on Interstate 24 westbound on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

They say early indications are that one may have rear-ended the other.

One of the semi trucks was loaded with steel cable, and the other with rolled steel. KYTC said the loads were scattered along the road, requiring an extended clean-up effort.

The crash blocked one lane of Interstate 24 westbound at the 65 mile marker in Trigg County.

The estimated duration is four hours due to the amount of material that will have to be recovered.

One westbound lane is open, but delays are possible. Drivers should use caution in the area.

