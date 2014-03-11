2 injured, I-57 back open near West Frankfort after crash

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Both northbound lanes Interstate 57 are back open near West Frankfort after a crash with an Illinois Department of Transportation truck Tuesday afternoon.Illinois State Police say it happened at mile post 66 around 1:35 p.m.An Illinois Department of Transportation truck was helping with traffic control for pothole repair.A GMC SUV rear ended the IDOT truck that was parked in the left lane with truck lights and arrow board activated.Both lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly an hour before one lane was reopened. The second lane reopened around 3 p.m.Robert W. Venturi, 79, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois had incapacitating injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a regional hospital.Billy M. Reed, 59, of Benton, Illinois had non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.Traffic was being diverted at the 65 mile post exit.