2 injured, I-57 back open near West Frankfort after crash

WEST FRANKFORT, IL (KFVS) - Both northbound lanes Interstate 57 are back open near West Frankfort after a crash with an Illinois Department of Transportation truck Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police say it happened at mile post 66 around 1:35 p.m.

An Illinois Department of Transportation truck was helping with traffic control for pothole repair.

A GMC SUV rear ended the IDOT truck that was parked in the left lane with truck lights and arrow board activated.

Both lanes of I-57 were closed for nearly an hour before one lane was reopened. The second lane reopened around 3 p.m.

Robert W. Venturi, 79, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois had incapacitating injuries. He was taken to a local hospital, then flown to a regional hospital.

Billy M. Reed, 59, of Benton, Illinois had non life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Traffic was being diverted at the 65 mile post exit.

