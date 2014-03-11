Hwy. 34 shut down in Bollinger County after log truck crash

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Highway 34 in Bollinger County is shut down after a crash involving a log truck Tuesday afternoon.It happened around 1 p.m. on Hwy. 34 about one mile west of Hwy. H.A log truck and minivan collided, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.A passenger in the van was flown to St. John's Hospital in St. Louis.The Missouri Highway Patrol expected the road to be back open by 4 p.m.Emergency crews were on the scene.