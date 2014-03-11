Ex-offenders attend event to help with re-entry of society - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ex-offenders attend event to help with re-entry of society

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Corrections set up a one-stop shop for ex-offenders, parolees, and probationers to get services and information to help re-entry into society.

The Summit of Hope was held at the Third Baptist Church in Marion on Tuesday and offers hope on basic needs for people to help with post-prison experience.

Around 150 parolees attended the event. Vendors were set up with information on job agencies, health screenings and services, churches, state or drivers license ID's being made, guidance, and other services in the area.

The IDOC has reduced the rate of recidivism among ex-offenders and is working to lower it further.

Ex-offenders Heartland News spoke with feel it's time to start thinking in the future and be successful in life and to provide for them and their families.

One ex-offender, Donald Cochran, says he wants to focus on the important things in life like his son. Cochran has a past of methamphetamine use and wants to make sure he does what is necessary to live a good and productive life to make sure his son does not go down the same path he went.

IDOC Statewide Community Outreach Administrator Marcus King feels everyone needs a second chance and says this event is a starting point for ex-offenders to get back on their feet and lead a full life in society.

