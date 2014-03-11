Shawneetown man killed in crash on US 45

One person was killed in a crash Tuesday on US 45 in Gallatin County.Thomas Woodworth, 42, of Mounds was driving a 2006 Freightliner truck tractor/semi-trailer northbound on US 45 just north of Washington Road when he lost a tire from the driver's side rear tandem.It happened just north of Washington Road in Gallatin County between Illinois Hwy. 141 and Eldorado around 9:30 a.m.The tire hit a tractor trailer driven by William Herschel Rigsby, 61, of Shawneetown that was traveling southbound. The vehicle burst into flames, ran off the west side of the road and hit a tree.Rigsby was pronounced dead at the scene.Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

Woodworth was cited for driving with a canceled CDL, failure to secure a new CDL, and operating with loose fasteners (lug nuts).

According to Illinois State Police, District 19 has completed their on-scene investigation on U.S. 45, just north of Washington Road, in Gallatin County. Both lanes of U.S. 45 are now open.