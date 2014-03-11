Brehm Foundation hosts party and auctions to benefit students with learning disabilities.

The Brehm School Foundation is hosting a “Big Spring is Blooming” Party and Auctions (silent and online) to benefit the lives of students with learning disabilities.



The Brehm School Foundation in Carbondale makes an impact on the lives of students with complex learning disabilities.



A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation supports Brehm School and OPTIONS Transitions to Independence, which empower students with learning disabilities and differences to recognize and optimize their potential through their lifetime.

The party will be Friday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.



The celebration will feature hors d’oeuvres by Chef Ethan Light, beverages by Curbside Restaurant, music and dancing by Club VIP, online and silent auctions, and you can have an album glow photo taken of yourself.

Auction contributions include event tickets, sports and entertainment memorabilia, artwork, photography sessions, and much more.



Some specific items that you can bid on include 4 front row tickets to a St. Louis Blues hockey game, 2 tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, 2 tickets to a St. Louis Rams football game, signed authentic Eagles guitar, signed authentic U2 drumhead display and signed authentic Beatles record album.



You can view the online auction from March 20 to April 4 at www.32auctions.com/BrehmFoundation.



Bidders can place their bid online or at the event on April 4 until 8:00 pm. The silent auction will be held the night of the event at Carbondale Civic Center.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by March 21.



The Foundation is also asking for donations to the auctions. Auction contribution ideas include: hotel stays, timeshares, jewelry, artwork, handmade crafts, electronics, event tickets, gift cards, and gift baskets.



Donations are tax deductible and must be submitted by March 17.



To purchase tickets or donate items for the auction, visit www.events.brehm.org or contact Erin Camfield at 618.457.0371 x1802 or by email at erin.camfield@brehm.org.