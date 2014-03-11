Brehm Foundation hosts party and auctions to benefit students wi - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Brehm Foundation hosts party and auctions to benefit students with learning disabilities.

Steve Pobst, Director
Connect
(KFVS) -

The Brehm School Foundation is hosting a “Big Spring is Blooming” Party and Auctions (silent and online) to benefit the lives of students with learning disabilities.

The Brehm School Foundation in Carbondale makes an impact on the lives of students with complex learning disabilities.

A 501(c)(3) public charity, the Foundation supports Brehm School and OPTIONS Transitions to Independence, which empower students with learning disabilities and differences to recognize and optimize their potential through their lifetime.

The party will be Friday, April 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The celebration will feature hors d’oeuvres by Chef Ethan Light, beverages by Curbside Restaurant, music and dancing by Club VIP, online and silent auctions, and you can have an album glow photo taken of yourself.

Auction contributions include event tickets, sports and entertainment memorabilia, artwork, photography sessions, and much more.

Some specific items that you can bid on include 4 front row tickets to a St. Louis Blues hockey game, 2 tickets to a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game, 2 tickets to a St. Louis Rams football game, signed authentic Eagles guitar, signed authentic U2 drumhead display and signed authentic Beatles record album.

You can view the online auction from March 20 to April 4 at www.32auctions.com/BrehmFoundation.

Bidders can place their bid online or at the event on April 4 until 8:00 pm. The silent auction will be held the night of the event at Carbondale Civic Center.

Tickets for the event can be purchased by March 21.

The Foundation is also asking for donations to the auctions. Auction contribution ideas include: hotel stays, timeshares, jewelry, artwork, handmade crafts, electronics, event tickets, gift cards, and gift baskets.

Donations are tax deductible and must be submitted by March 17.

To purchase tickets or donate items for the auction, visit www.events.brehm.org or contact Erin Camfield at 618.457.0371 x1802 or by email at erin.camfield@brehm.org.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Parents turn in son after he confesses to school shooting plot

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 1:06 AM EDT2018-03-20 05:06:34 GMT
    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult. (Source: WOOD/CNN)

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

    The 15-year-old was arraigned on eight criminal charges. Because of the seriousness of the offense, prosecutors want him tried as an adult.

  • Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Couple defends animal sacrifice in their garage

    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Monday, March 19 2018 11:17 AM EDT2018-03-19 15:17:40 GMT
    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion. (Source: KSAT/CNN)

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

    Robert and Irma Talamantez have both practiced Santeria for nearly three decades. They said they aren't cruel and they aren't criminals, they're just believers in a misunderstood religion.

  • Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Authorities: Brother of shooting suspect arrested at school

    Monday, March 19 2018 8:05 PM EDT2018-03-20 00:05:32 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:22 GMT
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
    Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)Nikolas Cruz appears in court for a hearing in Fort Lauderdale, FL, on Monday, Feb. 19. Authorities said Cruz’s brother was arrested for trespassing at the same school on Monday, March 19. (Source: Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    Authorities say the brother of the teen charged with killing 17 people at a Florida school has been arrested for trespassing at the same school.

    •   
Powered by Frankly