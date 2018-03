County jail's strip searches again draw lawsuit

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Two more former inmates of a southern Illinois jail are suing over strip searches they claim were unconstitutional.The Belleville News-Democrat ( http://bit.ly/1g268vU ) reports Teresa Hale and Leticia Jackson of Belleville filed the federal lawsuit against St. Clair County and jail officials. Seeking more than $350,000 in damages, the lawsuit alleges the women were strip searched while jailed in 2012 for suspected drunken driving.In December, 29 inmates filed a similar lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages.Sheriff Rick Watson told The Associated Press the cases have no merit, and that his department follows state and federal statutes.A lawsuit echoing similar allegations against the jail was dismissed in December after a federal judge ruled strip searching prisoners as a group isn't unconstitutional if the searches weren't intended to humiliate.Information from: Belleville News-Democrat, http://www.bnd.com