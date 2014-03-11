County jail's strip searches again draw lawsuit - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

County jail's strip searches again draw lawsuit

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (AP) - Two more former inmates of a southern Illinois jail are suing over strip searches they claim were unconstitutional.
    
The Belleville News-Democrat (http://bit.ly/1g268vU) reports Teresa Hale and Leticia Jackson of Belleville filed the federal lawsuit against St. Clair County and jail officials. Seeking more than $350,000 in damages, the lawsuit alleges the women were strip searched while jailed in 2012 for suspected drunken driving.
    
In December, 29 inmates filed a similar lawsuit, seeking $10 million in damages.
    
Sheriff Rick Watson told The Associated Press the cases have no merit, and that his department follows state and federal statutes.
    
A lawsuit echoing similar allegations against the jail was dismissed in December after a federal judge ruled strip searching prisoners as a group isn't unconstitutional if the searches weren't intended to humiliate.
   
