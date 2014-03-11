1 killed, 1 taken to hospital after accident at Du Quoin City Lake

A Du Quoin man died and his girlfriend was taken to the hospital after a boating accident on Du Quoin City Lake Monday afternoon.

John Pavlak, 42, of DuQuoin died after the the canoe he and his girlfriend were in overturned in the frigid water of the Du Quoin City Lake Monday afternoon.

It happened at 1:28 p.m. The woman was able to swim to shore.

Pavlak was taken to Marshal Browning Hospital and pronounced dead at 3:12 p.m.

Neither was wearing a life jacket and no personal floatation devices were found in the canoe or the lake.



The coroner says an autopsy Tuesday morning shows the preliminary cause of death is drowning.

The man was not wearing a life jacket when the boat tipped, according to the Department of Natural Resources.



The woman was treated and released.



The this early in the Spring, the water is still near freezing. That is extremely dangerous if you fall in. That's why conservation police urge everyone to wear a life jacket at all times, especially when the water is cold.

The Department of Natural Resources is investigating the incident.

