Building total loss after fire at Perryville business

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
PERRYVILLE, MO (KFVS) -

A building is called a total loss after a business fire Monday night.

Multiple crews responded to the fire in Perryville, Missouri and were there until 2 a.m.

Perryville Fire Department got the call around 8 p.m., and others including Chester, Biehle and rural Perry County assisted fighting the fire at the Perryville Stave Company, off of Highway 61 and Huber Road.

Neighbors said there was a lot of smoke and a strong smell coming from the business.

Fire crews shot water in two directions at a building, but flames were put out for the most part when our crew arrived. Neighbors say the flames were going strong earlier.

The fire department ran a hose up Huber Road.

The owner tells us the secondary mill, with about $30,000 worth of product, caught on fire.
    
No one was hurt and the cause is under investigation.
    
The company makes wood chips used for flavoring wine and stave used to make wine barrels.

Missouri state fire marshall is expected to investigation Tuesday.

The owners say they are working with the insurance company and appreciate all of the crews that responded to the fire.

