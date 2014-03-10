4 A-J Junior Wildcats place at sectionals, sending 2 to state

The A-J Junior Wildcats Wrestling Club had a very successful day at the IKWF South Sectionals.

They took 11 sectional qualifiers and had four wrestlers place fourth or above with two moving on to compete at the IKWF State Tournament.

At intermediate-70, Grover Blake Mays placed third, finishing 3-1 for the day. Intermediates do not move on to state in the IKWF but Mays is likely to bump up to the novice division next year as 10-year-olds have that option.

Marshall Clayton Ramage finished fourth at senior-79, going 1-2 for the day. Only third place and above move on to state but Ramage will have one more shot next year before moving up to high school.

Wrestling at senior-166 was Jayce Turner. Going 3-1 for the day and placing third, Turner advances to the state tournament.

“Jayce has had an exceptional first year,” said club president Rollie Hawk. “He’s the only kid we’re sending to high school next year but the fact that he’s a state qualifier will make him a significant addition to that squad.”

Hawk expects Turner to wrestle very competitively at state.

“What Jayce lacks in experience he makes up for in strength and quickness and his winning record as a first-year wrestler attests to that. He’s incredibly athletic for his size and age,” added Hawk.

Turner brought much more than a winning record to the team, according to Hawk.

“He’s become the unofficial big brother of pretty much every kid on the team," he said. "He’s a perfect example of what we’re trying to build here.”

Wrestling at novice-89 was Nate Kisat who took first place in a tough weight class and will advance to state. He capped off the day by defeating West Frankfort’s Jacob Sileven in the championship round. According to Nate’s father and club vice president Jay Kisat, this was a major milestone in his son’s wrestling career.

“Four years! It took us four years to beat that kid,” Kisat said. “He beat us in the regionals and that was the closest we’d ever gotten until now! Nate’s come a long way and worked his butt off this year.”

Hawk believes Kisat has an excellent chance to place at state.

“Nate has a very unconventional style that will give kids who’ve never wrestled him before a hard time,” explained Hawk. “His style is hard to describe. It’s almost like he wrestles in all three dimensions while most wrestles only wrestle in two. You’ll think a kid has him stuck but then he’ll do some crazy front-flip or back-flip and suddenly he’s got the other kid pinned.”

Hawk considers Kisat to be the type of kid that’s born for wrestling.

“He’s a smart, athletic, handsome young man but also has a bit of a sarcastic attitude and just sort of does his own thing, very much like the way he wrestles” Hawk said. “He’s the kind of kid that most people probably can’t decide whether they want to hug or tie up. I love seeing a kid like him excelling in this sport. It gives hope to the rest of us troublemakers.”

Vice president Jay Kisat, assistant coach Anthony Lincoln and head coach Grover Mays will be making the trip to Rockford to coach Nate Kisat and Jayce Turner at the IKWF State Tournament.

Complete results from the IKWF South Sectionals are listed below, courtesy of Trackwrestling.com.

Intermediate 66 - Caleb Mays's place is unknown and has scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Toni Corbin (Collinsville Raider WC) (Fall 1:21)

Quarterfinal - Joesph Biciocchi (Roxana Outlaws) won by major decision over Caleb Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Maj 9-1)

Cons. Round 1 - Caleb Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Brock Barrows (Bulls WC) won by major decision over Caleb Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Maj 12-2)

Intermediate 70 - Grover Mays's place is 3rd and has scored 15.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Grover Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Grover Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by major decision over Dylan Gvillo (Edwardsville WC) (Maj 11-1)

Semifinal - Collin Reif (Jacksonville Area Wrestling) won by decision over Grover Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Semi - Grover Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by major decision over Brody Hartman (Junior Kahoks) (Maj 12-0)

3rd Place Match - Grover Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by decision over Donovan Feeney (Edwardsville WC) (Dec 5-0)

Intermediate 70 - Brett Smith's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Gvillo (Edwardsville WC) won by fall over Brett Smith (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 2:33)

Intermediate 79 - Kaden Lincoln's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Kaden Lincoln (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Braidyn Uhlry (Hillsboro Jr Toppers WC) won by fall over Kaden Lincoln (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 0:51)

Novice 74 - Dylan Smith's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Egelhoff (Carlinville WC) won by fall over Dylan Smith (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 0:39)

Novice 89 - Nathan Kisat's place is 1st and has scored 28.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Jacob Hendrickson (King Select Wrestling) (Fall 3:34)

Semifinal - Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Joshua Franklin (Roxana Outlaws) (Fall 0:19)

1st Place Match - Nathan Kisat (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Jacob Sileven (West Frankfort Jr. Redbirds) (Fall 2:43)

Novice 138 - Ben Dowdy's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Dowdy (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Cory Peterson (King Select Wrestling) won by fall over Ben Dowdy (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 0:22)

Cons. Round 1 - Ben Dowdy (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Ryan Norwood (Crusaders` Elite) won by decision over Ben Dowdy (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Dec 7-6)

Senior 79 - Marshall Ramage's place is 4th and has scored 5.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Marshall Ramage (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Marshall Ramage (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - William Hillard (Triad Little Knights WC) won by major decision over Marshall Ramage (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Maj 12-1)

Cons. Semi - Marshall Ramage (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by decision over Scott Schank (Granite City WC) (Dec 10-9)

3rd Place Match - Christopher Santiago (Granite City WC) won by major decision over Marshall Ramage (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Maj 12-2)

Senior 101 - Catherin Mays's place is unknown and has scored 0.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Nick Evans (Edwardsville WC) won by fall over Catherin Mays (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 3:48)

Senior 115 - Aiden Jacobs's place is unknown and has scored 4.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Jacobs (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Colin Bybee (Carterville Jr WC) (Fall 3:45)

Quarterfinal - Sam Blaha (Junior Kahoks) won by fall over Aiden Jacobs (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (Fall 1:01)

Senior 166 - Jayce Turner's place is 3rd and has scored 16.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 - Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal - Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by major decision over Jordan Gregg (Hillsboro Jr Toppers WC) (Maj 10-2)

Semifinal - Tyreek Austin (Crusaders` Elite) won by tech fall over Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) (TF 16-0)

Cons. Semi - Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by fall over Jarrett Jones (Effingham Youth WC) (Fall 1:37)

3rd Place Match - Jayce Turner (A-J Jr. Wildcat Wrestling) won by decision over Matthew Satterlee (Murphysboro WC) (Dec 10-9)

