3 vehicles involved in after crash on U.S. 45 South

Two people were taken to the hospital after a Monday afternoon crash on U.S. 45 South.

Saline County Central Dispatch said they received multiple 911 calls of a three vehicle crash at 2:40 p.m. on Monday.

The crash occurred at U.S. 45 South and Barnett Street in Harrisburg. Saline County deputies assisted Harrisburg officers with the crash.

A preliminary report revealed a vehicle was going northbound on U.S. 45 and was trying to turn west onto Barnett Street, when it turned into the path of a semi-truck. The semi truck hit the first vehicle and pushed it about 90 feet, hitting a third vehicle.

Names of the drivers and vehicle information will come later from the Harrisburg Police Department.

One driver was taken to a Harrisburg hospital by ambulance and then flown to an Evansville, Ind. hospital with a possible head injury.



A second person from the crash was taken by ambulance to a Harrisburg hospital for treatment.

The semi-truck driver signed a refusal for EMS treatment.

The Illinois State Police was contacted to inspect the semi-truck.

Opies Towing and Bishop's Towing assisted with removal of the vehicles. Illinois Department of Transportation also assisted with the crash.

