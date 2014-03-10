Dyersburg Police Department accredited for another three years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Dyersburg Police Department accredited for another three years

(Source: Dyersburg Police Department) (Source: Dyersburg Police Department)
DYERSBURG, TN (KFVS) - The Dyersburg Police Department received its second certificate of accreditation through the Tennessee Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (TLEAP).

TLEAP is a program for law enforcement agencies in Tennessee that provides ways to further the art and science of police services, as well as setting standards that will characterize those agencies that want to adhere to and encourage high professional standards bettering the profession of law enforcement.

The Tennessee Association of Chiefs of Police-Professional Standards Committee directs the Law Enforcement Accreditation Program, which strives to encourage professional services, encourage cooperation, recognize professional standards and ensure public safety throughout Tennessee.

The Dyersburg Police Department received its first award in 2010. Award periods are for three years. Its current accreditation will last until 2016.

