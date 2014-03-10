Carbondale Park Dist. unveils Super Splash Park design - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Park Dist. unveils Super Splash Park design

Mike Mohundro, Photojournalist
(Source: Mike Mohundro, Heartland News multimedia journalist)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

The Carbondale Park District unveiled the design of the Super Splash Park Outdoor Aquatic Center on Monday in a public presentation.

Midwest Pool Management presented the design process, site evaluation and plan, bath house, mechanical building, aquatic features, staffing requirements, and other considerations. The site will be located at the end of Superblock Drive off of South Lewis Lane.

Included in the park is a pool house, bath house, pump house, concession stands, leisure pool, beach and spray features, play structure, lazy river, slide, competition pool and parking.

The competition pool is eight lanes at 25 yards long, one meter diving board, depth of 3.5' to 12', toe ledge, and a future climbing wall. The lazy river will be 450' long, 8' wide and 3' deep. The water slide will have a 24.5' tall tower, 177' long open flume, a run-out instead of a splash pool and will be sized for a future 121' long enclosed flume.

Carbondale Park District Executive Director Kathy Renfro said this project will employ 75 jobs for the Carbondale water park.

Construction on the site can begin immediately even while designs are being approved. The facility is planned to be complete by May of 2015.

