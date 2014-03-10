Mr. Food recipes to stop - Heartland Cooks, Chef Jeff featured

Mr. Food, Art Ginsburg, delivered quick and easy cooking recipes for decades to viewers across the country.In November 2012, Mr Food died at the age of 81 after a struggle with pancreatic cancer.

Ginsburg - who enticed viewers for decades with a can-do focus on easy weeknight cooking and the tagline "Ooh! It's so good!" - was diagnosed in 2011.

Ginsburg had an unlikely formula for success in this era of reality cooking shows, flashy chefs and artisanal foods. With a pleasantly goofy, grandfatherly manner and a willingness to embrace processed foods, Ginsburg endeared himself to millions of home cooks via 90-second segments syndicated to 125 local television stations around the country.

He published 52 Mr. Food-related cookbooks, selling more than 8 million copies.

