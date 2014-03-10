Donating blood could mean electric bill discount

Would you give blood if it meant a discount on your electric bill? Dozens of donors decided to do just that in Anna on Monday.

Donors who rolled up their sleeves received a $10 coupon from Southern Illinois Electric Cooperative.

One donor talked about getting any bit of help that was being offered during this long winter.

"Been the worst winter we've had in 20 years," said Jay Helton from Cypress, Ill. "Just the snow just doesn't want to leave, it just stays. Usually it stays two or three days, but here it's been hanging on for weeks."

The electric co-op and the American Red Cross will team up to hold similar offers every month until July.

