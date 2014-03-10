SE. Mo. State University River Campus project on schedule - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

SE. Mo. State University River Campus project on schedule

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Southeast Missouri State University spokespeople say the new River Campus project is on schedule.

They say crews are working on interior projects like installing electricity and plumbing and putting up sheet rock. Brick masons are working to get all the brick in place.

The project is set for a July completion date.

