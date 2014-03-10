2014 Lenten season fish fry dinners in the Heartland

The following is an unofficial list of Lenten season fish fry dinners in the Heartland.

You can send us fish fry dinner information from your area to news@kfvs12.com. Don't forget to include the time, place, menu and pricing.

Missouri

The Scott City First Assembly of God will be hosting an all-you-can-eat fish fry on Friday, March 28 from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The fish fry proceeds will benefit the SE Missouri Angels Pageant. The meal includes fried fish, potatoes, baked beans, cole slaw, hush puppies, coffee and tea. The cost of the meal is: ages 12 and up $8.50, children 6-11 $4.50 and children 5-under are free. Carry outs are available for $8.50 each.



Abundant Grace Church, Bertrand, MO (across from Bertrand Nursing Home) is having an in-house, all you can eat catfish, hush puppies, french fries, drinks for $10 a ticket. Children’s tickets are half price. This will held Saturday, March 29, 1-4 p.m. If you need a box to go, come by and we will fill up a box for you. Tickets can be bought at the door. Information: 573-683-7710.

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Farmington will have all you can eat fish $8 per adult, children 6-12 $4, children 5 and under eat free. Catfish, tilapia, pollock. Special foods each week. Take out orders available also. Runs 4-7 p.m. Fridays during Lent.

SEMO Shriners Friday night fish fry started March 7 and continues for the next six Fridays. Adults $12 and kids 10 and under are free. At the Shrine Building on Garwood Street, behind the VFW ball park.

Sandy's Place at the Cape Girardeau Airport will have all-you-can-eat fish plates all day, every Friday for $9.49.

Island Boyzz, 215 Cleveland Street in Charleston, Mo. Special Every Friday: 1 giant catfish filet, fries, slaw, baked beans $6.99 or 2 giant filets, fries, slaw, baked beans $8.99 or giant catfish filet sandwich and fries $5.50.

Oran Jaycees Fish Fry every Friday during Lent from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Oran Jaycee Building. Adults $11, kids 6-12 $6 and under 6 free. Fresh fried catfish, fried chicken, onion rings, fries, hush puppies, fried biscuits, baked beans, potato salad, mac n cheese and slaw. Call 573-262-2215 if any questions.

St. Henry Catholic Church in Charleston will have its 20th Annual Lenten Fish Fry on Friday, March 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the St. Henry School Gymnasium. Tickets are $9 each, children 5 and under eat free (Dine in Only). Meal includes Catfish, all the trimmings, and dessert. Carry out orders available also.

Stooges at 507 West Main in Jackson, Mo. serving $8.99 lunch and $9.99 dinner all-you-can-eat catfish. Tuesday through Saturday, year-round. Daily specials as well.

Fish Fry sponsored by Jefferson Elementary PTO, 520 South Minnesota in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Friday, March 14 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the cafeteria. Adults are $7, children are $4 and under 4 are free. Menu includes fried fish (or chicken), cole slaw, baked beans, hush puppies, drink and dessert. There will also be a Cake Walk, 50 cents per walk. Proceeds to benefit Jefferson Elementary's new playground.

Illinois

Murphysboro Knights of Columbus 988, 606 Plum Street, Murphysboro, IL. Fish fry every Friday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. during Lent.

All-you-can-eat Friday Fish Fries at St. Mary Parish Hall in Anna, Ill. from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. March 7 -April 11. $11 adults, $5 children ages five to 12 ($1 off adult meal if you donate canned food) Children under 4 and all service men/women eat free. Take outs available. Fish, shrimp, coleslaw, fries/baked potatoes, baked beans, pasta salad, beverage and dessert.

Herrin VFW every Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Several menu options. At the Herrin VFW, 309 North 16th Street.

Sacred Heart's Annual Lenten Fish Fry is Friday nights from Feb. 28-April 14, 4-7pm in Haffner Hall, 15 North Walnut in Du Quoin, Ill. The menu includes fish, hush puppies, slaw, baked beans, baked potato/fries and homemade desserts. Adults all you can eat $9, children 12 and under $4 and children 3 and under free if eating in. Sandwiches and hush puppies $5, extra dessert $1 and if you prefer carry-out and delivery, call 542-2285.

