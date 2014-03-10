Carbondale police arrest 1 for alleged mob action, aggravated battery

A man was arrested after Carbondale police say they saw two suspects beating up a person.

Mario Hernandez, 27, was charged with mob action, aggravated battery and obstructing and resisting. He was taken to the Jackson County Jail.



On March 9 at 1:50 a.m., police responded to the 700 block of East Grand Avenue. While on foot patrol, officers say they saw two suspects beating a victim. Officers chased the suspects as they ran on East Grand Avenue.

Police say they were able to arrest one suspect and the second suspect was not apprehended. The victim was treated at Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab on the police department website.

