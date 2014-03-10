Jackson PD invites public comment during accreditation process

The Jackson Police Department will be undergoing a voluntary evaluation by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc.

A team of assessors will arrive March 23 to examine all aspects of the police department, including policies, procedures, operations and support services.

According to Chief James Humphreys, this accreditation is a highly prized recognition of public safety professional excellence.

As part of the assessment, agency personnel and members of the community are invited to offer comments at a public information session on March 24. The session will be in the Council Chambers at the Jackson City Hall at 5 p.m.

The Jackson Police Department must comply with 188 standards in order to gain accredited status.

Accreditation is valid for three years, during which time the agency must submit annual reports attesting continued compliance with those standards.