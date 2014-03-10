3 juveniles arrested in connection with Carbondale armed robbery

Three juveniles have been arrested for their involvement in an armed robbery on March 8.



The Carbondale Police Department responded to a report of an armed robbery in progress on March 8 at about 8:48 p.m.

According to police, the report was on the 1400 block of North Illinois Avenue.

Officers learned an unknown suspect wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt walked into the business with a handgun and demanded money. They said the suspect then ran from the scene, going south.

During the course of the investigation, police identified and arrested three juveniles for the involvement in the armed robbery. They were charged with armed robbery and were taken to the Franklin Juvenile Detention Center.

The Carbondale Police Department said they are not seeking any additional suspects and there were no injuries as a result of the incident.



