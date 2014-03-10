RLC students build elaborate props for "Little Shop of Horrors"

Theater students at Rend Lake College have been putting their skills to use in building elaborate props for the upcoming spring musical, “Little Shop of Horrors.”

The play features an animated plant named “Audrey” in four different sizes. The final plant will be 12 to 15 feet tall, weigh at least 900 lbs. and will require four people to operate.

During the play, “Audrey IV” will talk, sing, and even swallow actors whole.

Art Associate Professor Melissa McClement-Engler said it will be one of the biggest and most intricate props the RLC theater program has ever built.

She added the plants will resemble a Venus Fly Trap, including teeth and claw-like fingers, but they will also have a touch of fantasy, such as full lips.

The two smallest plants will operate similar to puppets, while “Audrey III” can fit one person inside.

“Little Shop of Horrors” will open on Thurs., April 3. Tickets for the show will go on sale March 17 for $12 each.