Man pleads guilty to girl's murder - Grain elevator rescue - High electric bills

The man accused of the murder of a 3-year-old Senath girl pleaded guilty today in court. Shawn Morgan pleaded guilty to the August 2011 kidnapping and murder of 3-year-old Breeann Rodriguez.

Kadee Brosseau tells us about emergency crew efforts to rescue someone trapped in a grain elevator.

High electric bills have taken many of us by surprise this winter. Heartland News received calls of people saying their bills have doubled. Officials at one electric company say the cold weather is to blame for those higher bills. Kadee Brosseau talked with one man today who claims that's not all there is to it.

Mount Vernon school board members will look at a redesign of the new high school tonight after initial blueprints came in $6 million over budget. Allison Twaits has been following this story and joins us live on Heartland News at Six with more.

Three Rivers College commemorated the beginning of construction on its new Grand Entrance at a groundbreaking ceremony held this morning.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department has been investigating burglaries over the past several months in Lilbourn, Missouri.

The Murray Police Department asks for help identifying a shoplifter.

A Paducah Water Works crew plans to close a section of Bridge Street in Paducah starting on Tuesday, March 11.

Mealtime is supposed to be family time, but a new study suggests that ever-present smartphones are impeding parent-child communication at the table.

Those who know her best say Dr. Erin Fluegge Woolf is more than just a pretty face. She is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University, and now holds the title of Mrs. Missouri. She earned the crown March 1 in a competition in Kansas City after earning the title of Mrs.Cape Girardeau.

Today is National Middle Name Pride Day. Be proud of your middle name!

