KY 123 closed in Hickman Co. due to high water

Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

KY Hwy 123 is closed in Hickman County due to high water from the 14 to 16 mile marker.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, this is along KY Hwy 123 in the Obion Creek Bottoms area between Brown Road and KY Hwy 808 in southwestern Hickman County.

