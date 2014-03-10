State's Attorney's Office, sheriff's office to monitor Union Co. polling places for March 18 elections

Union County State’s Attorney Tyler R. Edmonds and Union County Sheriff David Livesay announced Monday, March 10 that their offices will again be teaming up to monitor Union County polling places on Tuesday, March 18 elections.

Prosecutors and sheriff’s investigators will visit polling places throughout the county to ensure that voting rights are protected and that no improper activity occurs in or around polling places. State’s Attorney and Sheriff personnel will be monitoring for anyone presenting false identification, campaigning in or around polling places or otherwise interfering with the election process. The state’s attorney’s office and sheriff's office will be working closely with Union County Clerk Terry Bartruff to respond to any suspected violations of the Illinois Election Code.

The public is reminded that violators could be arrested and face significant fines and jail or prison time.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Members of the public who have questions or concerns regarding activities taking place at any Union County polling place should contact the Union County Clerk’s Office at 833-5711. The Clerk’s Office will then provide such information to the State’s Attorney’s Office and Sheriff’s Office as appropriate.

