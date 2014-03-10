Three Rivers breaks ground on Grand Entrance

Three Rivers College commemorated the beginning of construction on its new Grand Entrance at a groundbreaking ceremony held March 10.

The Grand Entrance is one of a series of additions, renovations, and expansions currently under construction by Three Rivers, and will connect the college’s Poplar Bluff campus to Shelby Road when completed.

“This has been a long-anticipated groundbreaking for us, the culmination of planning that started in 2009. Thanks to the generosity and support of Dr. Richard Camp and the Poplar Bluff Regional Transportation Development District Board, we expect to have the new entrance open by the time classes start in the fall,” said Dr. Devin Stephenson, President of Three Rivers College. “Not only will this entrance give our campus a more collegiate feel, it will solve a safety issue that’s plagued Three Rivers for years.”

Speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Stephenson; Wilbur Thornton, member of the Three Rivers College Board of Trustees; Riley Bock, Chair of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; Allen Brooks, past chair of the Three Rivers Endowment Trust; Ed DeGaris, Mayor of Poplar Bluff; Steve Halter, President of the Greater Poplar Bluff Chamber of Commerce, and state Senator Doug Libla.

“This is a great day for Three Rivers, and a great day for Poplar Bluff. We appreciate not only the vision of the college in putting forward this project, but the Transportation Development District and the business owners who voted for it. They made this project possible,” said DeGaris in his remarks. “We are showing Southeast Missouri what’s possible when members of the community work together toward a common goal.”

The Grand Entrance will cost $1.3 million to construct, funded by the Transportation Development District. Three Rivers will be responsible for landscaping and signage. In addition to the two-lane entrance road, there will also be a paved path for pedestrians and cyclists on the south side of the road.

In addition to the Grand Entrance, the college is currently in construction on a new Eastern Campus in Sikeston and a Humanities and Social Sciences classroom building on the Poplar Bluff campus. The college is also renovating its Bess Student Center, after completing renovations on the Lambert C. Drury Academic Resource Commons and the new location of the Center at Kennett. Construction was also recently completed on a new clubhouse for the Lady Raiders softball team.

