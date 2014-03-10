New Madrid Co. sheriff's dept., police investigating Lilbourn burglaries

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department has been investigating burglaries over the past several months in Lilbourn, Missouri.According to the sheriff's department, at the beginning of 2014 investigators were contacted by the Lilbourn Police Department for help in trying to clear up some of these cases. In the two months leading up to this request, they say there were about 17 burglaries and thefts reported.

On January 15, the sheriff's department received a call reporting an attempted burglary and were able to arrest Chris Ginther soon after. With information received from this incident and other sources the sheriff's department said they were able to get a search warrant for a home in Canalou, which was believed to contain several items that were stolen from Lilbourn.

On the evening of January 17, sheriff's department investigators, along with the SRT Team, served the search warrant with the help of the Canalou and Lilbourn Police Departments. Inside the home, officers say they found a large amount of items that matched the descriptions of items reported stolen in Lilbourn. They seized two pick-up beds full and half of a flatbed wrecker full of items believed to be stolen. Some of the items included a riding lawn mower, a four-wheeler, a generator and many, many tools.

The items seized from the home were transported to Lilbourn, where much of it was identified by victims of the thefts. Arrest Warrants were soon issued for William Brent Harris and Donald Ray Cruse for receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. The investigation is still continuing and the sheriff's department said they hope to make more arrests of those responsible for stealing the items in the near future.

The sheriff's department said there are still some items which have yet to be identified.

If you were the victim of a theft or burglary before January 17 and believe some of these items may be yours, contact Lilbourn Police Department to set up a time to meet.

If you have any information which may help in the arrest or prosecution of others involved in these thefts and burglaries, e-mail dware@mocic.riss.net or contact the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department at 573-748-2516.

