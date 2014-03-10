Bridge St. in Paducah to close for water line work

A Paducah Water Works crew plans to close a section of Bridge Street in Paducah starting on Tuesday, March 11.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this closure on Bridge Street between Legion Drive and Ashcraft Avenue is to allow completion of water line work that required this section to be closed a few weeks ago.

The crew will close Bridge Street starting about 8 a.m. on Tuesday to allow capping of old water lines and repairing of pavement along Bridge Street. This is along Bridge Street near Bethel Tabernacle Church.

Traffic will be detoured down side streets. However, due to the potential for traffic congestion along the detour routes, drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

Bridge Street is expected to remain closed in this area until about noon on Thursday. This work is weather dependent.

According to KYTC, about 6,000 vehicles travel this section of Bridge Street in Paducah during an average day.

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.