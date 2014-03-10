Murray police identify alleged shoplifter

The Murray Police Department said an alleged shoplifter has been identified through social media.

On March 10, the police department released pictures of the suspect in the Murray Dollar General Store allegedly stealing children's hats with cartoon imprints, and requested the help of the public in identifying him.

After the release of the pictures, police say they received several calls identifying the person as William Les Fugate, 49, of Madisonville. They say callers said Fugate is a vendor at various area flea markets, including Paducah, Ky. and Union City, Tenn.

Police say Fugate was also identified as allegedly stealing from the Dollar General in Hardin, Ky.

After an investigation, a warrant was issued for Fugate for theft by unlawful taking.



Police had said that around 10 a.m. on Friday, March 7, a white or Hispanic male approximately 5’10” tall, 160 pounds, with a receding hairline was seen on video camera hiding merchandise in the Dollar General Store on North 12th Street in Murray.

The suspect is accused of taking children’s hats with images of cartoon characters on them.

