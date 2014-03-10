Public invited to attend drinking, drugs awareness event at Anna-Jonesboro High School

Copyright 2014 KFVS . All rights reserved.

Union County residents are invited to a free event at Anna Jonesboro High School Thursday, March 27.Union County Sheriff David Livesay and State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds will join other presenters at "Mixing it up: Underage Drinking, Drugs & Parties, What You May Not Know" at the Anna Jonesboro High School cafeteria from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on March 27.It is hosted by the Rising Up For Change Coalition of Union County."Mixing it up” is an educational event where the changing face of underage drug and alcohol abuse will be the main topic of discussion. It will be addressed not in candid discussions but also in an entertaining manner that includes a skit, first-hand stories from guests and information from experts.Livesay and Edmonds will present the Union County law enforcement perspective.Contact The Fellowship House at (618) 833-4460 for further details on the event.