ACT for Ky. high school juniors rescheduled

Kentucky high school juniors who missed taking the state-administered ACT exam on Tuesday because school was closed due to inclement weather will now take the test on March 18, according to the Kentucky Department of Education.

A makeup day has been scheduled for April 15.



Originally, students were scheduled to take the ACT on Tuesday, March 4 with a makeup date of March 18. While a few districts were in session and able to maintain that schedule, the majority of schools in the state were closed on Tuesday and missed giving the college-readiness test.

KDE began negotiating with ACT, Inc. on new test dates several weeks ago in response to the high number of snow days school districts have been forced to take this winter. The testing company restricts the testing dates as a means of controlling test security.

“We recognize and sympathize with the difficulties this winter has presented to our school districts,” said Kentucky Commissioner of Education Terry Holliday. “That is why we have been working hard to find a solution that would accommodate them and ensure that every student who should be tested will be tested. The ACT exam is an important assessment that allows students, parents and schools to determine how well prepared students are for college-level work, and identify what additional courses or assistance students may need prior to graduation.”

Legislation mandated that starting in 2008, all of Kentucky’s public high school juniors take the ACT, which assesses English, reading, mathematics and science. The cost of the exam is paid for with state funds.

The schedule for the other exams given as part of the Unbridled Learning Assessment and Accountability System will be adjusted based on adjustments to school calendars. According to Senate Bill 1 (2009), each district sets its own testing window based on the requirement that tests must be given during the last 14 days of the district’s instructional calendar.

Public school students in grades 3-8 take Kentucky Performance Rating for Educational Progress tests in reading, mathematics, science, social studies, writing and language mechanics. High school students take K-PREP tests in writing and language mechanics plus end-of-course assessments in English II, Algebra II, Biology and U.S. History. In order to avoid any capacity issues with online testing for end-of-course exams, KDE is advising school districts to schedule their online end-of-course testing times with ACT.

This year’s unusually bad winter has wreaked havoc with school calendars across the state with some districts missing more than 25 days of class so far.

“We will continue to work closely with school districts and offer our assistance as they amend their school calendars to meet the school calendar requirements as set forth by the General Assembly,” Holliday said.

Districts must meet the requirement of a minimum of 1,062 instructional hours over no fewer than 170 instructional days; under current law districts may apply to the commissioner of education for relief of up to 10 days once they have missed 20 days of school.

