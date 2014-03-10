Almo man arrested after traffic stop leads to foot chase

An Almo man faces charges after a traffic stop led to a foot chase in Murray.Bruce Carter, 38, of Almo is charged with improper display of registration plates, fleeing or evading police second degree on foot, trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces), possession of drug paraphernalia, and license to be in possession.Murray police officers stopped Carter's vehicle on Frontage Road near US 641 North in Murray on March 8.During the traffic stop, the officer detected the smell of marijuana.Police say Carter ran from the scene on foot. He was arrested after a short foot chase.Carter was taken to the Calloway County Jail.