It's National Middle Name Pride Day!

Posted by Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(KFVS) - March 10 is National Middle Name Pride Day.

According to holidayinsights.com, there are two big reasons to be proud of your middle name.

1.) Your middle name makes you unique and sets you apart from other people who may share your same first and last name.

2.) Your parents chose your middle name with great care, often to honor a friend or relative, or maybe to honor someone they hope you'll be like.

Do you know why your were given your middle name? If not, today is the day to find out. 

