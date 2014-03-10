Murray woman facing multiple charges after police chase

A Murray woman is facing several charges after a police chase early Monday morning.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff's Office, Murray Police got a call about a stolen vehicle from The Pockets Shell Station at Twelfth and Chestnut streets.

Around 3:30 a.m. officers saw the vehicle driving north on Fourth street.

Officers followed the vehicle into a parking lot.

The driver, 29-year-old Amy Ryan, rammed one of the police cruisers and fled the scene.

The vehicle stopped again but Ryan would not listen to commands from officers.

Ryan lit a cigarette and fled again through a yard, almost hitting another police cruiser.

She went south on Fourth Street and led police on a chase on several different streets.

Ryan led deputies to the parking lot of the Calloway County Detention Center and slammed on her brakes causing one of the deputies to hit her car in the rear.

This caused Ryan's car to turn completely around.

She fled again and drove through the yard of a home and continued to drive on Spruce Street, driving through all stop signs.

Ryan then went down a dead-end street and tried to turn around.

She hit one of the police cruisers, jumped a culvert and crashed into a large ditch.

Ryan was taken to the Calloway County Detention Center and charged with speeding 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, fleeing or evading police, eight counts of wanton endangerment of a police officer, receiving stolen property, 10 counts of disregarding a stop sign, two counts of criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, leaving the scene of an accident and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked license.



