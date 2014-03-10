Woman suffers aneurysm, crashes into Kennett business

A van crashed into a Kennett restaurant over the weekend after the driver suffered an aneurysm.

According to Kennett Police Officer Tim Trowbridge, a woman was driving on First Street when she suffered the aneurysm.

The van went off the road and crashed into Mi Ranchito.

The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center.

Officials are waiting for an update on her condition.

One waiter was inside the restaurant at the time of the crash.

He was injured and treated for glass in his face.

