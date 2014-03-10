Mrs. Cape Girardeau crowned Mrs. Missouri - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Mrs. Cape Girardeau crowned Mrs. Missouri

  • Related LinksMore>>

  • Heartland Cooks 2/7/14 - Mrs. Cape Girardeau's Sunshine Chopped Salad

    Heartland Cooks 2/7/14 - Mrs. Cape Girardeau's Sunshine Chopped Salad

    This week’s Heartland Cook is Mrs. Cape Girardeau Dr. Erin Fluegge-Woolf. Erin is gearing up for the Mrs. Missouri Pageant that will take place on March 1 in Kansas City. In light of her packed schedule – she shares her recipe for Sunshine Chopped Salad that’s sure to brighten your day and your dinner table.
    This week’s Heartland Cook is Mrs. Cape Girardeau Dr. Erin Fluegge-Woolf. Erin is gearing up for the Mrs. Missouri Pageant that will take place on March 1 in Kansas City. In light of her packed schedule – she shares her recipe for Sunshine Chopped Salad that’s sure to brighten your day and your dinner table.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Those who know her best say Dr. Erin Fluegge Woolf is more than just a pretty face. She is a professor at Southeast Missouri State University, and now holds the title of Mrs. Missouri. She earned the crown March 1 in a competition in Kansas City after earning the title of Mrs.Cape Girardeau. 

"I just always tell my students to step outside their comfort zone and try something new," said Fluegge Woolf. "I've always been a performer, but this was something new for me. I had never competed in a pageant. I hope this is something that I can now use to inspire others." 

To compete in the Mrs. Missouri America Pageant she had to gain the community title 'Mrs. Cape Girardeau ' first. There is no actual competition for the local title here. It is bestowed based on a sponsorship and qualifying process.
 
During the pageant there is a swimsuit and evening gown competition and of course, the interview.

"The judges ask you all kinds of questions about everything from current events to politics to how did you meet your husband to what do you feel is the color of success," said Fluegge Woolf. 

She will hold the title until 2015. Meanwhile, she will be making appearances across the state speaking on behalf of the Safe House for Women and her platform for the competition, the Vintage Now Fashion Show, which supports the Safe House. 

"I am really excited to share with others all the wonderful things that happen when you make connections through the fashion show and how we improve the lives of women at the Safe House," said Fluegge Woolf. "I love sharing with others all of the good things about Cape Girardeau and our community." 

In August, she will compete for the title of Mrs. America in Tucson, Arizona. We learned there are several other women from the Heartland who have also been crowned Mrs. Missouri. Fluegge Woolf said she has been able to connect with some of them as well. 

"I really would not be here if not for the support of the community. My husband and students helped me prepare for the interview process, and so many others donated items like vintage jewelry and other services to help me. It was truly a local effort and I really appreciate it," said Fluegge Woolf. 

When the crown comes off, Dr. Fluegge Woolf says she and her husband Rob like to get out into the community and have as much fun as possible. She says they are 'dog parents' to a 5-year-old Boxer. She also just completed her first marathon.

Meanwhile, she hopes to inspire others that anything if possible if they keep a positive attitude and believe in themselves. She will be spending a lot of time this year doing speaking engagements and getting ready for the Vintage Now Fashion Show in October. 

Copyright 2014 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Scandal-hit Weinstein Co. files for bankruptcy protection

    Monday, March 19 2018 10:25 PM EDT2018-03-20 02:25:22 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:56:00 GMT
    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment. (Source: CNN)

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

    Some 80 women, including prominent actresses, have accused the company's former CEO, Harvey Weinstein, of misconduct ranging from rape to harassment.

  • Authorities hunting clues ask Austin bomber to talk to them

    Authorities hunting clues ask Austin bomber to talk to them

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 12:56 AM EDT2018-03-20 04:56:02 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:55 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:55:41 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...(AP Photo/Eric Gay). Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent in Charge Fred Milanowski, front left, Interim Austin police chief Brian Manley, front center, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, front right, arrive...

    The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

    The Austin police chief's direct appeal, complete with promises to listen to the bomber and try to understand the reasons, reflects the stubborn progress of the investigation in which there's no known motivation and the ties between the victims are opaque at best.

  • Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Self-driving vehicle strikes and kills pedestrian in Arizona

    Monday, March 19 2018 1:25 PM EDT2018-03-19 17:25:57 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 5:49 AM EDT2018-03-20 09:49:56 GMT
    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian. (Source: KNXV/CNN)

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    Police in a Phoenix suburb say one of Uber's self-driving vehicles has struck and killed a pedestrian.

    •   
Powered by Frankly