21-year-old injured in I-24 SUV wreck

On Sunday, Sheriff’ deputies were dispatched to the eastbound lanes of I-24 at approximately the 14 mile marker for an injury collision.

Deputies say 21-year-old Peyton Holland, of Calvert City, was eastbound on I-24 in a 2005 Mercury Mountaineer.

For unknown reasons, Holland crossed a lane of traffic and ran off the road. The SUV then struck an embankment and flipped several times before coming to rest on its roof.

Holland was transported to Western Baptist hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Department was assisted on the scene by Reidland Fire/Rescue and Mercy Regional.